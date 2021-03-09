Pittsfield man arrested by FBI in connection to U.S Capitol riots

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man has been arrested by the FBI Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force in connection to the U.S Capitol riots on January 6.

According to the FBI, Troy E. Sargent of Pittsfield has been arrested for a warrant issued by the United States Court for the District of Columbia.

Sargent is charged with the following:

Forcibly Assaulting, Resisting, Opposing, Impeding Federal Officers

Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds

Knowingly Engaging in Physical Violence in Restricted Building or Grounds

Willfully and Knowingly Engaging in Physical Violence in Capitol Grounds or Buildings

Credit: FBI Boston Division

Sargent is scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI Boston Division have now arrested seven people in connection to the U.S Capitol riots.