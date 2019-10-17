Pittsfield man charged in connection with A-Mart fire that injured firefighter

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man is facing charges in connection with a fire that destroyed the A-Mart building on North Street in Pittsfield and injured a firefighter Tuesday night.

According to Pittsfield Police Captain Mark Trapani, officers arrested 51-year-old Thomas Roberts and charged him with arson and injuring a firefighter after determining that the fire was suspicious.

The firefighter was injured while assisting with putting out the fire. His condition is unknown.

Capt. Trapani said fire officials, crime scene services and detectives and investigators were all able to gather evidence connecting Roberts to the fire and make the arrest.

Police found Roberts in a motel within the city and arrested him on Wednesday. The A-Mart building is a total loss.