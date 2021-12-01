Pittsfield man convicted in murder case, receives life sentence

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Pittsfield man has been found guilty for the murder of William Catalano.

Jason Sefton, 23, pled guilty on Wednesday to murder for the homicide of Catalano. Sefton stabbed Catalano twice on the evening of October 15, 2018. Judge John Agostini sentenced Sefton to serve a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years.

Sefton attacked Catalano outside of a Robbins Avenue address and left the area. Pittsfield Police responded, and emergency medical services transported Catalano to Berkshire Medical Center, where he subsequently died. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Catalano died because of the two stab wounds to his chest.

Sefton was one of three individuals law enforcement charged in the homicide of Catalano, who was 34 at the time. Co-defendant Anthony Boone pled guilty on February 10, 2020 to a charge of manslaughter. Judge Agostini sentenced him to serve 12 to 15 years in state prison. Co-defendant Bruce Romano’s case is still pending.