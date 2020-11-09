Pittsfield man convicted of domestic violence charges through evidence-based prosecution

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was convicted by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office for domestic violence charges.

According to Berkshire District Attorney spokesman Andy McKeever, Judge Paul Smyth sentenced 48-year-old Luis Rosado of Pittsfield to one year at the Berkshire County House of Correction and 18 months’ probation with conditions to which if Rosado violates will subject him to serve the District Court’s maximum sentence of two and a half years.

The Pittsfield Police arrested Rosado on May 11 for two separate assaults. Pittsfield Police responded to a domestic violence call on June 20 and determined Rosado repeatedly punched and strangled the victim.

McKeever said significant evidence was gathered by law enforcement and emergency medical technicians to prove the assault. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office proceeded with the prosecution despite the victim’s unwillingness to testify. Through litigation, the court granted the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office approval to enter phone calls the defendant made to the victim while at the House of Correction attempting to convince the victim not to participate in the proceedings.

On Wednesday, October 28, Rosado pled guilty three counts of assault and battery on a household member and single counts of strangulation, larceny from a person, and violation of a protection order.

“The great work by the Pittsfield Police Department and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office allowed us to secure this conviction. Domestic violence is a global human rights issue and my office continues to prioritize these cases. Our evidence-based prosecution policy holds perpetrators of these crimes accountable.” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office partnered with law enforcement agencies to provide new policies, implemented trainings, and are building a community response to domestic and sexual violence.

Domestic and sexual violence organizations continue to work diligently to respond. Jane Doe Inc. provided this map of resources throughout the state for anyone who needs help. Here in Berkshire County, the Elizabeth Freeman Center is always available. https://t.co/hkPUJ2r9Di pic.twitter.com/iwt45btm9n — Berkshire District Attorney's Office (@CountyBerkshire) October 16, 2020