PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Berkshire County Grand Jury has returned indictments against a Pittsfield man who law enforcement claim bilked dozens of people out of over $400,000.

Fred Senter, 40, is accused of contracting and accepting down payments from more than 40 victims to build steel structures with no intent to complete the work as owner of Northern Steel Building and Structure, LLC. Senter allegedly operated the scam in five states between February 2020 and September 2021.

According to Pittsfield Police and a Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, multiple victims complained about Senter, alleging that they paid him and he did not build the structures and cut all communications. Upon further investigation, more potential victims were identified and interviewed in New York, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. They all reported similar stories of contracting with Senter and him then later stopping communications and not completing the work.

The Grand Jury returned indictments on 30 counts of larceny over $1,200, 12 counts of larceny over

$1,200 from a persons over the age of 60, four counts of larceny under $1,200, and single counts of

operating as an unlicensed home improvement contractor and common and notorious thief. He was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court on Thursday and held on $25,000 bail.

Police in Acushnet, Bedford, Dalton, Hinsdale, Huntington, Lee, Ludlow, Tweksbury, Gilmanton, N.H., New Durham, N.H., and Columbia County N.Y. Sheriff and the Washington County P.A. Sheriff’s Offices assisted in the investigation.