Pittsfield man plans to buy golf clubs after winning $1 million lottery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “100X The Cash” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, William Porter, Jr. of Pittsfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “100X The Cash” instant ticket game on August 25.

Porter chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using some of the money to buy a set of fitted golf clubs.

He bought his ticket at East Street Gulf located at 730 East Street in Pittsfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.