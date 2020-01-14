Pittsfield man sentenced for intimidating witness in domestic violence case

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man will serve more than two years in prison for intimidating a witness in a domestic violence case, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, a district court judge sentenced 32-year-old Andrew Rossetti to two and a half years at the Berkshire County House of Corrections on a single count of intimidation of a witness. He will serve concurrent time on counts of assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, drug possession, threat to commit a crime, lewd wanton, lascivious conduct and assault and battery on a household member.

Rossetti was arrested on September 5, 2019, after police received multiple reports about domestic assaults and intimidation. The court ruled him to be a danger to the community and held him without bail.

He was found guilty of threatening a victim, but the jury found him not guilty on counts of assault and battery on a family or household member, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and another count of intimidation of a witness. He later pleaded guilty to the other charges relating to three other open cases.

Rossetti is a registered sex offender; he was convicted on a rape charge in 2008 and has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2003. He has faced many assault charges throughout the state.

The DA’s Office said six different women have taken out abuse prevention orders on Rossetti in the past.