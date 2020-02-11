Pittsfield man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in 2018 murder

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man will spend up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to his involvement in a stabbing that led to the death of a man in October 2018.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said on Monday, a judge sentenced 23-year-old Anthony Boone to 12 to 15 years at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Cedar Junction after he pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in connection with 34-year-old William Catalano’s death.

Boone is one of three men charged in Catalano’s death, including Jason Sefton and Bruce Romano who have pending charges.

Police believe Boone did not stab Catalano but was part of the assault that led to his death.

The Pittsfield Police Department along with State Police detectives and investigators assigned to the DA’s Office investigated the case.