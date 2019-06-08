Pittsfield man sentenced to five years for 2017 hit and run that killed bicyclist

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man will spend up to five years in prison for his involvement in a hit and run accident on Linden Street in 2017.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office told 22News 41-year-old Robert Smith was sentenced to four to five years in state prison and two years of probation with conditions on Friday.

Smith is said to have struck and killed 53-year-old Gerald P. Scott, who was riding his bicycle along Linden St. and Robbins Avenue in Pittsfield, on January 19, 2017. The DA’s Office said Smith left the area after hitting Scott with his vehicle without reporting the accident and attempted to burn the vehicle involved.

The jury found Smith guilty on four felony charges including leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury resulting in death, misleading a police officer, attempting to burn a motor vehicle and without evidence from a criminal proceeding.

Smith’s sentencing came two days after the jury deliberated for about 90 minutes.