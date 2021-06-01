Pittsfield man shot on First Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a man was shot on First Street in Pittsfield early Tuesday morning.

According to Pittsfield Lieutenant John Soules, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation around 4:28 a.m. in the area of 168 First Street. When officers arrived they located a 27-year-old man from Pittsfield who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he is being treated. He is expected to be okay.

According to Soules, the victim was targeted by the shooter and there is no threat to the public. A portion of First Street was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

If you have information regarding this shooting you are asked to contact Detective Bassett at 413-448-9700 x529. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).