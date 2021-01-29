Pittsfield man to serve 6 to 8 years in prison for robbing four stores in 10 days

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured the conviction of a Pittsfield man who robbed four stores in 10 days in 2018.

According to Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesman Andrew McKeever, 37-year-old Jameail Beckett will serve six to eight years in state prison on four counts of armed and masked robbery.

In an unagreed plea, the District Attorney’s Office requested the court to sentence Beckett to serve

eight to ten years in state prison while the defense counsel requested five to seven years.

McKeever said Beckett robbed four stores in Pittsfield at gunpoint between December 18, 2018 and December 29, 2018. He robbed the following stores:

On December 18, he robbed Family Dollar

On December 19, he robbed Angelina’s on Wahconah Street

On December 27 he robbed Alltown on Tyler Street

On December 28 he robbed Angelina’s on West Housatonic Street

Pittsfield Police arrested Beckett on December 28, 2018, and investigated the robberies.