Pittsfield man wins $1M from $20 lottery ticket

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Timothy Potash of Pittsfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Money” instant ticket game on October 19. Timothy chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He bought his ticket at Gulf Food Mart located at 705 S. Main Street in Lanesborough. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$10,000,000 Mega Money” is a $20 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.