Pittsfield man wins $1M on $5 scratch ticket

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield resident is a $1 million winner from the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X The Cash” game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Michael Martin of Pittsfield has claimed his prize in the Lottery’s “50X The Cash” on December 7. Michael chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He bought his ticket at Greenridge Variety located at 1086 South Street in Dalton. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “50X The Cash” is a $5 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.