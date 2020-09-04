Pittsfield mayor to announce implementation of water conservation restrictions in the city

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, Ricardo Morales Commissioner of the city’s Department of Public Services and Utilities, and other staff will be at the Cleveland Brook Reservoir Friday morning to announce the implementation of water conservation restrictions for the city.

The news conference will be at 10 a.m. and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5 p.m.

Due to the above-normal temperatures throughout July and early August and below normal rainfall, the State’s Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs declared a level 2 significant drought in all seven regions of the Commonwealth.

According to Ricardo Morales, Commissioner of the Department of Public Services and Utilities, the Reservoir levels for water supply for the city reached the first triggering level for water conservation, so the city and Department of Public Service and Utilities enacted a State of Water Supply Conservation on August 24 to ensure an adequate water supply for fire protection and emergency response.

Wednesday, August 26 was the start of stage one of the city’s drought management plan, which is voluntary and targets general outdoor-related water usage.

The following restricted activities are permitted before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. and are limited to alternate days:

Outside water use in general

Watering lawns and gardens

Washing vehicles

Filling swimming pools

Addresses ending in even numbers may water on even days of the month. Addresses ending in odd numbers may water on odd days of the month.

“While Stage 1 of our water conservation plan is voluntary in nature, we hope the community

adheres to the restrictions which are intended to conserve the water capacity throughout our city,

slowing down or avoiding a move toward a mandatory restriction,” Morales said.