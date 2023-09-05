PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Pittsfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “50X Cash” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Shorn Victor, a mechanic from Pittsfield, has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “50X Cash” instant ticket game on August 24th. Victor chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to use his winnings to buy a house.

The winning ticket was sold at Costanzo’s Package & Variety located at 180 Onota Street in Pittsfield. The store clerk told Victor that a big winner was recently purchased from dispenser #34. Victor bought two tickets from dispenser #35, one of which was the $1 million winner.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket. “50X Cash” tickets are $5 each and two $1 million prizes remain.