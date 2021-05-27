Pittsfield Memorial Day ceremony event planned

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield will hold a ceremony to commemorate Memorial Day.

The ceremony will take place at Pittsfield Cemetery on Wahconah Street, at 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. There will not be a parade this year.

The Master of Ceremonies will be Fran Tremblay, former Marine, Commander of Vietnam Veterans Association, Chapter 65. The guest speaker is Staff Sergeant P.J. Hunt with the Army National Guard.

Pittsfield Community Television (PCTV) will televise the ceremony on CityLink 1303 and

PCTV Select available at PCTV.org. The ceremony will also be available on Roku and Apple

devices, and the PCTV Facebook page.