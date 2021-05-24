Pittsfield municipal offices to reopen June 1

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Pittsfield City Hall and municipal offices located within 100 North will fully reopen to the public beginning June 1, 2021. Beginning June 15, boards and commissions are permitted to resume in-person meetings.

Business hours for all departments will be 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. An exception is the Office of the Building Commissioner, located within 100 North, which will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Berkshire Athenaeum will also reopen. Daily hours can be found on the library’s website.

The Senior Center will resume full operations as well. Meal delivery through the Senior Center will be suspended effective May 29, but starting June 1, will resume service as a congregate meal site, with meals served at 11:30 a.m. To-go meals at the congregate site will still be available. Please call the Senior Center at 413-499-9346.

The only public entrance to City Hall will be the ramp located on Federal Street. Exiting will be permitted at any location. Members of the public visiting municipal offices in 100 North will continue to use the North Street entrance and exit at either North Street or Fenn Street.

While the state’s mask mandate is no longer in effect for fully vaccinated people for both indoor and outdoor spaces there is a mask advisory for those who are not yet vaccinated. Effective June 1, employees and visitors to municipal offices will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors.

The temporary barriers that have been installed throughout various offices and the hand sanitizer stations will remain in place. The drop box at the rear of City Hall will remain in place to continue to assist customers with their business needs.