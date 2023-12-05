PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield residents are being encouraged to apply for grants and loans through the City for essential home improvements.

The City of Pittsfield’s Community Development Office is offering funds through the Housing Rehabilitation Program. Eligible projects include roof repair, chimney repair, decks and porches; replacement of sewer lines, windows, doors and water-heaters; knob and tube abatements for Pittsfield properties up to 4 units.

Interested persons can find applications on the City’s website or can be requested by email: hharvender@cityofpittsfield.org. Information about this and other rehabilitation programs can be found on the Community Development website or call the office at 413-499-9367.