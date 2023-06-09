PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield is offering residents the option to sign up for a lower rate of electricity by joining the city’s Municipal Aggregation Program.

Dynegy Energy Services is the supplier of electricity as part of the Community Power Supply Program and offer a fixed rate of $.09603 per kWh for basic service through January of 2024. The current supply rate of electricity provided by Eversource is $.21991 per kWh through June 30, 2023. Thereafter the rate will be $.16708 per kWh through December 31, 2023.

Residents and businesses can call Dynegy Energy Services at (866) 220-5696 and ask to enroll in the city’s program or go to this website. Customers can opt in and opt out at any point during the term of the program without penalty.

The program began in 2018 and to date the city reports that residents have collectively saved approximately $8,390,000 and businesses have saved approximately $5,076,000 for a total savings of $13,466,000.

For more information about this program, call Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath at (413) 499-9344.