Pittsfield officer, woman taken to hospital after crash

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Pittsfield police officer and a woman were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Pittsfield Thursday night.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, a Pittsfield police officer was heading to a call when he collided with another car through the North/South/West Street intersection just west of Park Square around 8:30 p.m.

Police said both the officer and Sheila Aitken of Cheshire were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Patrol Division Supervisors and the Traffic Bureau.