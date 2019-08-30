Breaking News
West Springfield man killed in Suffield crash
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian aims for U.S.

Pittsfield officer, woman taken to hospital after crash

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pittsfield police car_1547997701667_1552183257479.jpg.jpg

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Pittsfield police officer and a woman were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Pittsfield Thursday night.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, a Pittsfield police officer was heading to a call when he collided with another car through the North/South/West Street intersection just west of Park Square around 8:30 p.m.

Police said both the officer and Sheila Aitken of Cheshire were taken to Berkshire Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Patrol Division Supervisors and the Traffic Bureau.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories