Pittsfield officials warn against Super Bowl gatherings

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the excitement over this weekend’s Super Bowl, local officials are reminding the public to avoid the traditional social gatherings and parties.

“This is an event that many look forward to celebrating, however, we have to remember the tremendous impact of the post-holiday spike. With any spike, there’s the real danger of a surge that can last a month or more,” said Dr. Alan Kulberg, chair of the city’s Board of Health.

Kulberg also said that we are currently at a point where public health data looks promising and that is why we should avoid any potential setbacks to the progress made with the reopening of schools and local businesses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines on celebrations and

watch parties, noting the high risk around large gatherings.

Pittsfield’s current positivity rate stands at 2.86 percent, a decrease that takes the city out of

red and into the yellow category on the state’s COVID-19 map.

“It’s going to take everything in our collective and growing toolbox continued adherence to safety protocols, testing, contact tracing, quarantining, and vaccinations to stay in the fight,” said Mayor Linda Tyer.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 4,551 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 220 total confirmed/probable deaths in Berkshire County according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.