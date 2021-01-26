Pittsfield officials warning of vaccination scams

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – City and health officials in Pittsfield are urging caution against COVID vaccination scams. With vaccinations underway throughout the state and across the country, officials want the public to be aware of cons that target users through multiple platforms.

“In the cybersecurity community, we’re seeing an uptick in scams related to the vaccine. The attack vectors are email, text messaging, and phone calls,” said Mike Steben, the city’s Chief Information Officer. “The newest ones are online ads for vitamins that are alleging to ward off COVID-19. We just want people to very cautious.”

Dr. Alan Kulberg, chair of the city’s Board of Health, says processes have been set up so that those eligible in each phase of the roll-out can be vaccinated as smoothly as possible. “Everyone who is eligible, per Phase for the vaccine, will have a vetted and legitimate channel for which they can sign up. Please note that there isn’t a ‘list’ or place for anyone to sign up who is not eligible for Phase 1 or Phase 2, which is expected to begin Feb. 1,” said Kulberg. “Anyone who is eligible in Phase 1 and is not part of an agency should send an email to vaccineteam@bhs1.org.”