PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield is partnering with the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office to collect for Toys for Tots.

Brand new, unwrapped toys for children aged newborn to 14 years old will be collected as part of the 2023 Toys for Tots Program. These toys will be distributed to children residing in Berkshire County, ensuring that the holiday season shines a little brighter for those in need.

The guidelines for toy donations are straightforward, with an emphasis on safety and inclusivity:

All toys must be new and in their original, unwrapped condition.

Avoid toys with choking hazards for infants and toddlers, keeping the youngest children’s safety in mind.

Toys replicating weapons will not be accepted.

Gift cards are not considered suitable donations for this program.

A dedicated donation box is available at the Mayor’s Office, located in City Hall at 70 Allen Street. The community is encouraged to participate by placing their contributions in the donation box, and the City of Pittsfield will oversee the collection process.

Donors will have until Monday, December 4, to drop off their generous contributions, ensuring that the Toys for Tots program has a plentiful supply of gifts for children in Berkshire County.

For any questions or additional information regarding this initiative, interested individuals can contact Malia Windrow-Carlotto at (413) 499-9321 or via email at mcarlotto@cityofpittsfield.org.