Pittsfield PD adds new features to mobile app

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department has recently made a few changes to their mobile app.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, new updated features include the following:

Alert Group Participation Selection: Citizens can now choose which Pittsfield Police alert groups (schools, neighborhood watch groups, geographical zones, etc.) they want to receive notification from. By selecting any or all of them you can now control the information that is most important to you

A New Look and Foundation: A refreshed look and functionality of the user interface of their app to make it easier to interact.

The department advises that current app users may be directed to remove and re-download the mobile app for it to update. As usual, residents could text PITTIP with a message to 847111 (tip411) or use the mobile app when wishing to contact officers anonymously.