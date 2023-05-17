PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Human remains were found of a 69-year-old man who has been missing since July 2022, according to Pittsfield Police.

Lee Walter Meisenheimer was last seen around July 13, 2022. On Sunday, around 6:25 p.m., Pittsfield Police Officers were called to the area of Morningview Drive in Pittsfield. A resident called after finding apparent human remains and clothes in a wooded area behind a yard.

Officers confirmed the presence of human remains and contacted the State Medical Examiner’s office for assistance. An autopsy confirmed the remains are that of Meisenheimer, and police say there is no evidence to suggest foul play at this time.

The cause of the death and manner are still pending. Once Meisenheimer went missing, police conducted interviews, searched his home, property, and surrounding areas, and examined his financial accounts, but nothing led to pertinent information.

(Pittsfield Police Department) (Pittsfield Police Department)

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705, or you may leave the information on the Detective Bureau tip line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to 847411.