Watch Live
TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

Pittsfield PD looking to locate 17-year-old girl

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 17-year-old Tatiana Martin was last seen in Pittsfield wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, maroon and grey striped pants, and a blue brace on her wrist on December 13.

Tatiana is described to have brown hair with purple dyed ends, weight 130 pounds, and 5’4″ in height.

Those who may know her whereabouts are asked to contact 413-448-9723.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots