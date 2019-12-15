Pittsfield PD looking to locate 17-year-old girl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 17-year-old Tatiana Martin was last seen in Pittsfield wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, maroon and grey striped pants, and a blue brace on her wrist on December 13.

Tatiana is described to have brown hair with purple dyed ends, weight 130 pounds, and 5’4″ in height.

Those who may know her whereabouts are asked to contact 413-448-9723.