PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Each year on August 1st, law enforcement agencies from across the country take part in ‘National Night Out,’ a nation-wide event that is filled with fun for the whole family.

This year, the Pittsfield Police Department will be taking part, and hosting the exciting ‘#NationalNightOut’ at the Common on First Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Common is expected to come alive with games, music, magic, balloon art, and face painting, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Courtesy of Pittsfield Police Department

Attendees will also have the chance to interact with the police officers, even getting the opportunity to dunk an officer in a dunk tank. Additionally, participants can indulge in a donut-making activity and experience a delightful “Touch-A-Truck” with various emergency vehicles on-site.

Also, don’t forget to join in on the sweetness of ‘#OperationCopsicle,’ where your favorite ice cream treats will be served to keep everyone cool and refreshed. The best part is that this fantastic community event is entirely free for everyone to attend!

According to the official National Night Out (NNO) website, the following cities and towns in western Massachusetts will also be taking part in the fun, and are expected to be hosting their own special event:

Adams

Agawam

Belchertown

Chicopee

Dalton

East Longmeadow

Feeding Hills

North Adams

Northampton

Palmer

Shelburne Falls

Springfield

Ware

Williamstown

Make sure to mark your calendars for this exciting evening of family-friendly fun and engagement with law enforcement.