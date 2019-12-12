1  of  3
Pittsfield police find BB gun that looks similar to a firearm

Berkshire County

Top photo is a department issued firearm, Bottom photo is a BB gun (Photo: Pittsfield Police Department)

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department received a call from a local business earlier this week regarding a found/lost item that looks a lot like a firearm.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, the item was a BB gun and was found in a snowbank on the side of a main street.

The police department compared a photo of the BB gun to a photo of a department-issued firearm to show how closely the two resemble each other.

The top photo is a department-issued firearm and the bottom photo is a BB gun. Pittsfield Police say “There is not a person in the world who could tell the difference, be it day or night, from 2ft to 20ft.”

