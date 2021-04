PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police discovered a deceased man in the McKay Street parking deck on Saturday.

After going to the area for a wellbeing check, officers discovered an unresponsive man lying on the west side of the parking deck.

The man was a 30-year-old resident of Pittsfield.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was declared deceased, this incident is currently being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Detective Unit.