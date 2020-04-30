1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,562 deaths, 62,205 COVID-19 cases total Baystate Health: 5,034 test negative for COVID-19, 6,250 tested in total

Pittsfield Police find gun, arrest two men after shots fired on Glenwood Avenue

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Pittsfield men are facing charges after police stopped a vehicle following reports of shots fired on Glenwood Avenue Thursday morning.

Lieutenant Gary Traversa of the Pittsfield Police Department said shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of the shots fired and a description of the suspected vehicle was given to officers patrolling the area.

Minutes after, officers spotted a car matching the described vehicle with two occupants inside and stopped it on Daniels Avenue. After searching the vehicle, officers allegedly located a gun inside and neither men were licensed to possess.

The men, identified as 25-year-old Laquan Johnson and 28-year-old David Moody were arrested. Johnson was charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card while Moody was charged with possession of a firearm without FID card (subsequent offense) and firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime.

Johnson and Moody have been scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday by remote communication from the Pittsfield Police Department.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Donate Today