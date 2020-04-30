Pittsfield Police find gun, arrest two men after shots fired on Glenwood Avenue

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Pittsfield men are facing charges after police stopped a vehicle following reports of shots fired on Glenwood Avenue Thursday morning.

Lieutenant Gary Traversa of the Pittsfield Police Department said shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police received a report of the shots fired and a description of the suspected vehicle was given to officers patrolling the area.

Minutes after, officers spotted a car matching the described vehicle with two occupants inside and stopped it on Daniels Avenue. After searching the vehicle, officers allegedly located a gun inside and neither men were licensed to possess.

The men, identified as 25-year-old Laquan Johnson and 28-year-old David Moody were arrested. Johnson was charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card while Moody was charged with possession of a firearm without FID card (subsequent offense) and firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime.

Johnson and Moody have been scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday by remote communication from the Pittsfield Police Department.