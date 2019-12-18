Pittsfield police honor K9 Niko with final salute after untimely death

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department has announced the loss of K-9 Niko due to a medical condition.

Pittsfield police said Niko was recently diagnosed with an incurable medical condition related to his spine.

Sgt. Parise had to make the toughest decision to put Niko to rest. On Tuesday, Sgt. Parise along with several other K-9 agencies brought Niko home for the final time. Pittsfield police said Niko served with prise and distinction from 2015 to 2019.

Rest in peace K-9 Niko, you will be missed.