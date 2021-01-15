Pittsfield Police investigate after finding bullet hole in home

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Pittsfield Police said on Friday that they are investigating a shots fired incident.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, they received a ShotSpotter report of multiple rounds fired on Onota Street. ShotSpotter is a device used by police to help identify gunshots.

Officers said they found several shell casings and at least one bullet hole in a nearby home. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Pittsfield Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (413) 448-9705.