PITSTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway in Pittsfield after a juvenile was found shot just after 10 p.m. on Friday.

According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules, police were tipped off to a ShotSpotter activation on the 400 Block of Tyler Street that suggested multiple rounds had been fired.

There officers found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was sent to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment. His wounds were not life-threatening.

Anyone with any information on this shooting can use the anonymous tip line at (413)-448-9706.