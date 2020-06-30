Pittsfield Police investigating armed robbery at Merrill Road convenience store

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store on Merrill Road in Pittsfield Friday night.

The Pittsfield Police Department said at around 11 p.m., a masked man walked into the XtraMart convenience store located at 420 Merrill Road and brandished a gun while demanding cash.

It is unknown how much money the suspect got away with.

The victim described the robbery suspect as a Hispanic man who’s about 6-foot-tall, wearing a full ski mask, green hoody, black pants, and black sneakers with white accents.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Matos at the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700 ext. 576.

Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Pittsfield Police is also warning city store employees to pay special attention to people who “appear to be loitering around their business. Some robbery and larceny suspects have been known to ‘hang out’ at a target location waiting for the opportune time to commit their crime.”