Pedestrian struck, killed by semi-truck in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man was struck and killed when a semi-truck made a left-hand turn in Pittsfield Monday evening.

Pittsfield Police Sgt. Marc Maddalena told 22News, a 34-year-old man from Lee was turning left to enter into the parking lot of Unistress Corporation at 550 Cheshire Road when he hit a 74-year-old man around 7:15 p.m.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or if the driver will face any charges.

Pittsfield Police are trying to determine what led up to the accident.