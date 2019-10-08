Breaking News
Pedestrian struck, killed by semi-truck in Pittsfield

Pedestrian struck, killed by semi-truck in Pittsfield

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pittsfield police car_1547997701667.jpg.jpg

Pittsfield Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian-involved accident that happened Monday evening.

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man was struck and killed when a semi-truck made a left-hand turn in Pittsfield Monday evening.

Pittsfield Police Sgt. Marc Maddalena told 22News, a 34-year-old man from Lee was turning left to enter into the parking lot of Unistress Corporation at 550 Cheshire Road when he hit a 74-year-old man around 7:15 p.m.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or if the driver will face any charges.

Pittsfield Police are trying to determine what led up to the accident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories