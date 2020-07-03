Pittsfield Police investigating two-motorcycle crash with “significant injuries”

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were rushed to an area hospital after two motorcycles crashed near East Street in Pittsfield Thursday evening.

According to Pittsfield Police, the two individuals involved in the crash were taken Baystate Medical Center with “significant injuries.” Officers were called to the crash shortly after 7:30 p.m.

At this time, police have closed a section of outer East Street past Whorles while they investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

22News will bring you the latest update on this story when police provide more details.