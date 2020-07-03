1  of  2
Breaking News
Pittsfield Police investigating motorcycle crash with “significant injuries”
MGM Springfield to reopen July 13

Pittsfield Police investigating two-motorcycle crash with “significant injuries”

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were rushed to an area hospital after two motorcycles crashed near East Street in Pittsfield Thursday evening. 

According to Pittsfield Police, the two individuals involved in the crash were taken Baystate Medical Center with “significant injuries.” Officers were called to the crash shortly after 7:30 p.m.

At this time, police have closed a section of outer East Street past Whorles while they investigate the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. 

  • Photo: Pittsfield Police Department
  • Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

22News will bring you the latest update on this story when police provide more details. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today