Pittsfield Police investigating two shooting incidents within hours of each other

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are investigating two shooting incidents that occurred in the city just hours apart Sunday night and Monday morning.

According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules, on Sunday at 8:47 p.m. officers were called to the area of Francis Avenue near the intersection of Bradford Street for a shotspotter activation. Officers later discovered that a residence there was struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported and police are looking into what led up to the incident.

On Monday, about four hours later at 12:49 a.m., Soules said officers were called to the intersection of Second Street and Lincoln Street for a shotspotter activation where they observed an unoccupied vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. Officers found shell casings nearby. No injuries were reported and the shooting is being investigated.

If you have any information about either incident you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. You can also provide information anonymously through the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411.