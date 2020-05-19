Pittsfield Police issue warning after delivery drivers vehicles stolen

Berkshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pittsfield police car_1547997701667_1552183257479.jpg.jpg

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after pizza delivery drivers from separate restaurants in Pittsfield had their vehicles stolen while making deliveries last week.

The Pittsfield Police Department said the thefts occurred on May 11 and May 15, while the drivers were making a residential delivery in the Morningside neighborhood.

Police believe the suspects are a pair of black juvenile boys.

Delivery drivers making deliveries across the city for any and all businesses are advised to exercise elevated awareness and secure their vehicle anytime it is left unattended, even if for a short amount of time.

Police recommend drivers use remote door locks, or multiple keys to prevent such criminal activity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today