PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are investigating two separate incidents where shots were fired last weekend.

According to Lieutenant John Soules, officers were called to the 300 block of Columbus Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation Saturday night around 7:44 p.m. In the area, police found shell casings as well as a car and a building that were hit by bullets. No injuries were reported from the incident.

On Sunday afternoon around 5:24 p.m., police were called to another ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Tyler Street and Burbank Street. When officers arrived they found shell casings but no damage was found in the area and there were no reported injuries.

Both incidents are currently being investigated by the Pittsfield Police Department. If you have any information on either incident, you are asked to contact Detective Bertelli-Hunt at 413-448-9700 ext. 532. You can also anonymously call the tip line at 413-448-9706 or text-a-tip to TIP411 (847411), just text PITTIP and your message.