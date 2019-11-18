Pittsfield police looking for armed robbery suspect

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are looking for an armed robbery suspect.

Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules told 22News a man went to the Cumberland Farms early Sunday morning, brandished a knife or screwdriver, demanded money, and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic man in his 30s. He is described as being 5’6″ tall, with a medium build and some facial hair. Soules said he was wearing a tan/beige coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and white sneakers at the time of the crime.

No one was injured.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the incident is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

Soules said surveillance photos of the suspect will be released at a later time.