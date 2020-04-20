Pittsfield police looking for information on robbery at Big Y Express

Pittsfield, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are looking for information on a robbery that took place at the Big Y Express gas station late Sunday afternoon.

According to Pittsfield Police Lt. John Soules, officers responded to the Big Y Express, located at 202 West Street, just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money. The suspect was given an unspecified amount of cash and reportedly fled the store on foot.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 30’s or 40’s, approximately 5’9″ or shorter with dark brown eyes and bushy eyebrows. He was seen wearing a gray/black baseball cap, a dark sweatshirt with gray sweatpants and red sneakers. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Lieutenant Soules at (413)-448-9700 or the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.