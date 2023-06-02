PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 12-year-old Jayden Green has been reported missing. He is described as mixed-race, approximately 5’2″ tall and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His hair is reportedly longer than depicted in the photo. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black joggers, and black shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.