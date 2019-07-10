Pittsfield police looking for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Pittsfield are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, Chase Tarjick was last seen near Wahconah Street and is believed to still be in the Pittsfield area.

Police said Tarjick is white with red/brown hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses. He is 5’8″ tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Tarjick was last seen wearing an orange or red sweatshirt, grey Van’s sneakers, and a black backpack.

Police believe he may be in the area of the parks or near First Street near the Common.

Anyone with information on Tarjick’s whereabouts is asked to call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

