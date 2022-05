PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old girl that has been reported missing.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 15-year-old Keiara Harris is described as 5’6″ tall and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police will post another photo when it becomes available.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.