Pittsfield Police looking for missing 15-year-old

PITTSFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, Tristan Kalinowski-Barnett is approximately 5’8″, 120 pounds with dirty blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on Tristan’s whereabouts you are asked to call police at 413-448-9700.

