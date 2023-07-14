PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 16-year-old Jaylynn Sullivan is believed to be in the western Massachusetts area, specifically Berkshire County. Jaylynn is described as 5’ 4” tall and approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped jeans, a red shirt and black sandals.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.