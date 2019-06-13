Pittsfield police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Pittsfield are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, Natalie McConnell was last seen wearing a black skirt with a black tank top, a light blue jean jacket, and black open-toed sandals.

McConnell is described as white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’2″ tall and is 110 pounds.

Police said she was last seen in the area of Taconic HIgh School and is believed to still be in the area of Pittsfield and/or Berkshire County.

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsfield Police Department)

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.