PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 19-year-old Joshua Rodriguez of Pittsfield was reported missing Tuesday. Joshua is described as a “tall and skinny” Hispanic, 6′ in height, weighing 130 pounds with short black hair, and may have been wearing a light-colored hoodie.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.