PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Pittsfield Police are looking for a missing man and are asking the public to help.

Andrew Zisiades, age 39, was travelling from Georgia to Massachusetts via Greyhound Bus on Monday 4/24/2023. He has family in Pittsfield. He may have exited the bus during a transfer in New York City, and there is no further information on his current whereabouts.

Zisiades is described as an autistic white male with brown/gray hair, a long beard, green eyes, and possibly a “disheveled” appearance. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, camouflage pants, and black sneakers. If you have any information about this individual, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.