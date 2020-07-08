Pittsfield Police looking for missing North Adams teenage girl

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a teenage girl who was recently reported missing to the North Adams Police Department.

The Pittsfield Police Department said 17-year-old Cristina Cassidy lives in North Adams but may be in the Pittsfield area.

She is described as white, about 5’6” tall and weighs about 145 points.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700 or the North Adams Police Department at (413) 664-4945.